OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Fourth covid wave targets the young and restless

Fourth covid wave targets the young and restless

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a registered nurse swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 in Mifflin Square Park in south Philadelphia. On Friday, April 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting COVID-19 tests cause cancer because they are sterilized with ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is a gas commonly used to sterilize medical equipment. It is also used in the sterilization of spices and cosmetics. While it is listed by federal agencies as a carcinogen with long-term exposure, experts say the gas is used only in small amounts to sterilize COVID testing kits and would not present cancer hazard. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (AP)
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a registered nurse swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 in Mifflin Square Park in south Philadelphia. On Friday, April 2, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting COVID-19 tests cause cancer because they are sterilized with ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is a gas commonly used to sterilize medical equipment. It is also used in the sterilization of spices and cosmetics. While it is listed by federal agencies as a carcinogen with long-term exposure, experts say the gas is used only in small amounts to sterilize COVID testing kits and would not present cancer hazard. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (AP)
Premium
 wsj 4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2021, 01:23 PM IST HOLMAN W. JENKINS,JR., The Wall Street Journal

  • Evolution is not always the enemy. It will help turn the virus into something we can live with.

Since I complained about it repeatedly in 2020, I should emphasize that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention belatedly and halfheartedly has started publishing realistic estimates of the extent of Covid-19 in the U.S.

It’s hard to describe as an error that which is deliberate, but at least the timely addendum reminds us that any fourth wave will be concentrated on people who are not among the 100 million or so who have already been infected and thus acquired some immunity as well as the possibly overlapping 100 million who have been vaccinated.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Which means the fourth wave will be largely confined to unvaccinated youngish people who diligently cooped themselves up for the duration and now are mixing and exposing themselves to risk in ways they didn’t a couple of months ago.

In much the same vein, results from California, Florida, Germany, Sweden and elsewhere dispose of any simple correlation of mandatory lockdowns with successful practice of social distancing. Overwhelmingly one conclusion holds: Like Florida, whose peak case load happened long after New York’s or northern Italy’s, certain places benefited from having time to think and consider and follow more-nuanced approaches to Covid’s arrival.

It’s possible we’ll find that lockdown measures came too late, aren’t obeyed or are simply irrelevant next to the choices people make about when and how to expose themselves to risk.

We also have taken belated notice that viruses evolve: The strain that exploded in northern Italy and dominated early in the U.S. was already different from the strain that emerged in Wuhan, though nobody dwelled on it at the time.

Politics may not drive science but it drives what science politicians call attention to. Now it’s new variants that have become the hook for reinforcing a social-distancing message that the public is understandably tired of hearing.

But evolution is not the enemy. For good reason birds seldom get sick from bird flu. As our coronavirus experience becomes more flu-like, one factor will be the evolutionary advantage to the virus of becoming less disabling to its hosts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File photo: Army soldiers near the site of encounter in Shopian. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)Premium Premium

J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian

1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the National Day program in Dhaka on Friday. PM Modi wears a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a programme. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Working for some is called secularism, says PM Modi in Assam

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
President Ram Nath KovindPremium Premium

President Kovind's health improves, shifted from ICU

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 Premium Premium

India records nearly 90,000 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

2 min read . 12:52 PM IST

A simple mapping will one day explain the political response: Politicians in the West understood they had permission from their publics for stringent measures only when medical care was threatened for all.

China, which some media accounts fawn over uncomprehendingly, faced a far different calculus: A single-party dictatorship without a legitimacy-transfer mechanism, able to supply only one-tenth as many intensive care beds should the virus burn through a dozen urban populations bigger, denser and poorer than any in the West.

When non-polemical thinkers assess the pandemic, they will grasp why Western societies drew the line where they did—because of public expectations of personal autonomy and a qualitatively different societal risk-benefit trade-off.

The good news is that herd immunity is starting to take hold. This does not mean no Covid. It means less Covid. Less Covid overall means less chance of the next trillion-to-one dangerous mutation. Google the words “herd immunity" and “influenza" and running off the page will be evidence that herd immunity has never been taken to mean a disease stops existing. Flu still kills children by the dozens or hundreds in the U.S each year. If our testing is missing 80% of cases, the current fourth wave is equivalent to a medium-severity flu season. Flu is a contributing cause in the deaths of old and severely ill people (cancer, diabetes, lung conditions) often long after they stop testing positive for the flu virus. Warren Oates, the cowboy actor with a cult following among film aficionados, died at 53 from a heart attack complicated by a bout of flu plus hard living. Paul Newman, as a 40-year-old, was hospitalized for five days with the flu.

Even with new variants emerging, even with pharmaceutical companies engaged in a constant race to update their vaccines against an evolving virus, the epidemic will become a lot less epidemic-like. Activities that are pleasurable and productive will be less needful to avoid because the risk will be less.

A wild card is China, with its giant uninfected and (so far) unvaccinated population as it reopens to its largely immunized trading partners. Wild cards are other swaths of the world where the epidemic is still running a mostly (and tragically) natural course with unknown consequences for viral evolution. A wild card are immuno-compromised patients who spend months in the hospital fighting off the virus and are thought now to be important drivers of mutation—an argument for investing heavily in better treatment for these patients and carefully managing their cases.

The trip from novel pathogen to familiar one is not a day at the beach—but it means that Covid will become one of those subliminal risks (like dying of the flu) that humans manage best by mainly removing them from their minds.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout