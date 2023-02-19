Turkey, which is already reeling from the shock of two powerful earthquakes, has now felt the latest tremors on Sunday (IST). According to a report by the Reuters news agency, a magnitude of 5.5 earthquakes struck the central Turkey region at 1 AM (IST) on Sunday. the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Earlier, on 6 February, two deadliest earthquakes occurred in Turkey and Syria, killing more than 45,000 people so far. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, the deadliest natural disaster in the region in centuries. A third earthquake occurred on 7 February of 5.6 magnitude.

The number of people found alive under the rubble has dropped to only a handful in recent days.

The earthquake -- in one of the world's most active seismic zones -- hit populated areas as many slept, in homes that had not been built to resist such powerful tremors.

The disaster has put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the slow response to the quake and why his government allowed such poor-quality buildings to be erected.

Turkish officials had promised after a quake in 1999 killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey that building regulations would be strengthened.

More than 84,000 buildings either collapsed, need urgent demolition, or were severely damaged in the 6 February earthquake, according to media reports.

Authorities have arrested dozens of contractors as the government promises to crack down on lax building standards.

One of the areas that suffered the maximum loss in Turkey's quake is Antakya, an ancient crossroads of civilisations.

The city has suffered several earthquakes -- almost one every 100 years -- and is no stranger to rebuilding.

Yesterday rescuers in Turkey pulled three people alive from the rubble 13 days after a massive quake, but one, a 12-year-old, later died.

Teams have been finding survivors all week despite them being trapped under rubble for so long in freezing weather, but the numbers rescued alive have dropped to just a handful in the past few days.