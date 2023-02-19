Fourth earthquake strikes Turkey within two weeks
- Earlier, on 6 February, two deadliest earthquakes occurred in Turkey and Syria, killing more than 45,000 people so far
Turkey, which is already reeling from the shock of two powerful earthquakes, has now felt the latest tremors on Sunday (IST). According to a report by the Reuters news agency, a magnitude of 5.5 earthquakes struck the central Turkey region at 1 AM (IST) on Sunday. the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
