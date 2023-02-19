Fourth earthquake strikes Turkey within two weeks

Turkey, which is already reeling from the shock of two powerful earthquakes, has now felt the latest tremors on Sunday (IST). According to a report by the Reuters news agency, a magnitude of 5.5 earthquakes struck the central Turkey region at 1 AM (IST) on Sunday. the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}