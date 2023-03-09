Fox News in for bad times: 2 lawsuits and a White House rebuke

On Wednesday, the White House issued a striking criticism of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been broadcasting misleading portrayals of the January 6, 2021, attack.

As per the media reports, this criticism comes after Carlson's on-air portrayal of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as a mostly peaceful event, which the White House has called "false."

During Carlson’s broadcasts on Monday and Tuesday nights, he showed a compilation of surveillance footage from the January 6 attack on the Capitol and minimized the severity of the violence that took place.

Carlson used the footage to suggest that the attack was a peaceful gathering of tourists who were justified in their doubts about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“We agree with the chief of the Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law, which cost police officers their lives," Andrew J. Bates, a deputy White House press secretary, said in a statement.

According to Nielsen, Tucker Carlson's Monday show garnered almost 3.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched program on all of cable television.

“We also agree with what Fox News’s own attorneys and executives have now repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law: that Tucker Carlson is not credible," Bates added.

The second part of this statement alludes to the information revealed in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News.

This legal action has resulted in the release of extraordinary private communications among the network's executives and hosts.

An article reported on text message conversations involving Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in which he expressed negative opinions about former President Donald Trump.

In one conversation from November 2020, Carlson reportedly called Trump's post-election behavior "disgusting."

In another conversation just two days before the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Carlson expressed his eagerness to ignore Trump in his show, saying "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait." Carlson also reportedly said "I hate him passionately."

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, echoed the criticism of Tucker Carlson's comments on the January 6 Capitol attack, calling them "shameful."

The company claims that Fox News allowed allies of Donald Trump to falsely claim that Dominion had rigged the election in favor of Joe Biden, damaging their economic future.

In a past lawsuit where Fox News was defending Tucker Carlson against accusations of slander, the network's lawyers claimed that his show was composed of "hyperbolic opinion commentary" and that his on-air statements were "figurative or hyperbolic." The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed.

Hey Tucker, if you have to punch a cop on the way in, you're not sightseeing. pic.twitter.com/6YBgKprd1r — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2023

While some Republicans have praised Tucker Carlson's coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, others have criticized it.

The House Republican Conference, for instance, called Carlson's segment on the topic a "MUST WATCH" on Twitter.