Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces independent run in Taiwan's presidential election; vows to fix ties with China1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces independent run in Taiwan's presidential election, vows to fix ties with China.
Terry Gou, who founded Apple supplier Foxconn, has announced that he will run as an independent candidate in Taiwan's presidential election, scheduled to take place in September this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message