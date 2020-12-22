Fracking: From breaking shale to breaking even

Fracking: From breaking shale to breaking even4 min read . 12:15 AM IST
Understanding the mechanics and economics of fracking can help investors understand the dizzyingly cyclical nature of energy markets
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Understanding the mechanics and economics of fracking can help investors understand the dizzyingly cyclical nature of energy markets
Everyone seems to have an opinion about fracking. The revolutionary and controversial oil-and-gas exploration technique has raised the ire of oil sheikhs, investors and environmentalists while minting billionaires and wiping out tens of billions of dollars fronted by many of their lenders and investors.
But what exactly is it?
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.