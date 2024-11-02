‘Fractured bones, bites, burn marks’: Chilling details emerge in murder of 10-yr-old Sara Sharif | All about the case

  • Sara Sharif Murder Case: Horrific details have emerged in connection with the murder of 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif who was killed by her family members including father and step-mother.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
This undated handout photograph released by Surrey Police on October 17, 2024, shows British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif posing for a portrait.
This undated handout photograph released by Surrey Police on October 17, 2024, shows British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif posing for a portrait. (AFP)

Sara Sharif Murder Case: Shocking details have emerged in connection with the killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif during the trial of three family members in UK court, who are accused of murdering her.

Prosecutors have revealed the horrific abuse a British-Pakistani girl endured before her death at her home in Woking, a town southwest of London, in August 2023.

They have termed her abuse as a campaign of "serious and repeated violence".

Sara Sharif's father forced his daughter to do sit-ups all night because she hid his keys and also made the schoolgirl put her hands in the air after beating her, reported The Guardian.

The court was also told that the stepmother in text messages to her older sister described Sharif as a “psycho” who “beat the cr*p out of Sara".

Also Read | Kemi Badenoch replaces Rishi Sunak as new leader of UK Conservatives

People on trial?

Her father Urfan Sharif (42) who is a taxi driver, his wife and Sara Sharif's stepmother Beinash Batool (30) and the girl's uncle Faisal Malik (29) are on trial at London's Old Bailey court.

Sharif was found dead in bed — with fractured bones, bites and burn marks throughout her body. Police had also recovered a note in which her father claimed he had not intended to kill her but wrote: “I lost it.”

Also Read | Russia war: US sanctions 19 firms, 2 Indians for ‘enabling’ war against Ukraine

What analysis revealed?

Pathologist and bone specialist Anthony Freemont told the jury that the victim's DNA as well as that of her father and uncle were detected on a cricket bat and both ends of a belt and had dozens of bruises, including bite marks.

Sara's blood was found inside a carrier bag believed to have been put over her head, while blood and hairs were detected on a piece of brown tape, reported AFP.

Freemont concluded that the death was the result of "neck compression" most commonly caused by "manual strangulation".

Also Read | Another example to attack New Delhi: MEA as Canada calls India ‘cyber adversary’

What Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones revealed?

Four months before her death, Sharif had told Sara's school that she would be home-schooled "with immediate effect". In June 2022 and March 2023, teachers had noted bruising on her body. When Sara was asked about injuries, she hid her head in her arms.

Neighbours testify

Rebecca Spencer, who lived below the family, said she would hear stepmother Beinash “screaming” and regularly heard shouting, commotions and crying.

Also Read | Baba Siddique’s murder to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother’s extradition | Timeline

How was the murder discovered?

Earlier in October, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones said that the discovery was made after her father went to Islamabad and called the police from Pakistan, saying: “I’ve killed my daughter. I legally punished her, and she died.”

He also told the phone operator it wasn't his intention to kill her but he had “beat her up too much," the prosecutor told jurors.

What father told police?

"I beat her, I didn't want to kill her but I beat her too much," he added, claiming she had been "naughty".

Arrests

The trio were arrested after an extensive search by the police in Pakistan and they were put on a flight to the UK. They were arrested upon arrival at London’s Gatwick Airport.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Fractured bones, bites, burn marks’: Chilling details emerge in murder of 10-yr-old Sara Sharif | All about the case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.