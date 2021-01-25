Fragile recovery seen in global labour market after huge 2020 losses: ILO

"These massive losses resulted in an 8.3% decline in global labour income (before support measures are included), equivalent to $3.7 trillion or 4.4% of global gross domestic product (GDP)," the ILO, a U.N. agency, said in its seventh report on the crisis since March. Guy Ryder, ILO director-general, told a news briefing: "This has been the most severe crisis for the world of work since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Its impact is far greater than that of the global financial crisis of 2009."