France allocates €200 million to dispose of excess wine amidst declining demand

France allocates €200 million to dispose of excess wine amidst declining demand1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:44 AM IST
French authorities allocate €200m to address surplus wine disposal and provide assistance to wine producers, as the industry faces challenges including decreased demand and overproduction. Some of the funds will be used to purchase excessive wine stocks, which will be repurposed for other products.
The French authorities are dedicating €200 million (£171.6 million) to address the issue of surplus wine disposal and provide assistance to wine producers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message