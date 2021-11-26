OPEN APP
France bans flights from South Africa for 48 hours on new COVID variant

France bans flights from South Africa for 48 hours on new COVID variant

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a press conference (AP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 04:54 PM IST Reuters

  • Olivier Veran said the new variant had not yet been 'diagnosed' in Europe, adding that all persons who recently arrived from the region will be tested and closely monitored
  • Prime Minister Jean Castex said discussions will be held 'over the next hours' with other EU leaders on the response to bring to this new variant

PARIS : France suspends all flights coming from southern Africa for 48 hours, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told journalists on Friday, in reaction to a new coronavirus variant detected in some African countries.

Veran said the new variant had not yet been "diagnosed" in Europe, adding that all persons who recently arrived from the region will be tested and closely monitored.

Separately, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a statement discussions will be held "over the next hours" with other EU leaders on the response to bring to this new variant.

