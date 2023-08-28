‘Abaya has no place in schools’: France bans ‘new phenomenon’ to ‘protect' secularism2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
France's education minister has announced a ban on long robes in classrooms, citing concerns over secularism and attempts to destabilize schools. The ban is aimed at garments primarily worn by Muslims, but critics argue that they are simply a fashion statement.
In their latest clamp down on Islamic clothing, over a decade after banning full-face veils or Hijab in public areas, France education minister Gabriel Attal on Monday announced that students cannot wear Abaya or long robes in schools, citing a threat to secularism in the educational institutions.