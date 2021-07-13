France joins a growing list of countries that have either told their citizens to leave, or evacuated them -- including in recent days India and China
France on Tuesday called on all its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country over security concerns, the French embassy in Kabul said, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive while foreign forces completed their withdrawal.
"The government will set up a special flight on the morning of July 17th, departing from Kabul, in order to allow the return to France of the entire French community," the embassy said in a statement, adding the flight will be free of cost.