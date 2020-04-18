France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

A volunteer holds a sign reading
PARIS : France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.

And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the ninth day in a row, at 6,027, a low point since April 1.

At 18,681 the number of fatalities is up 4,2% over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating for the second day running.

