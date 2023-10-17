France's Palace of Versailles was evacuated for the second time since 14 October, citing ‘new bomb threat’. The former royal palace's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding."

France has remained on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.

The palace as well as the Louvre Museum in Paris were also evacuated of visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving bomb threats.

France stepped up its terror alert level in the wake of the school attack in the northern city of Arras last Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.

The vast palace was the home of King Louis XVI before his decapitation during the French Revolution. It will be one of the venues for the Paris Olympics next year, hosting horse riding.

Following the shooting in Belgian capital Brussels of two Swedes by a Tunisian man also claiming inspiration from Islamic State, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that "all European states are vulnerable... there is a return of this Islamist terrorism".

"We all have a vulnerability. It's what comes with being a democracy, a rule-of-law state where there are individuals who can decide at a given moment to commit the worst acts," Macron told reporters in Albanian capital Tirana.

He nevertheless added that he had seen "no failures" by French security services ahead of the stabbing in Arras.

French school killer claims attack for Islamic State group

The man who killed a French schoolteacher last week said he was acting for the Islamic State (IS) group, in a video recorded before the attack, reported AFP.

Mohammed Moguchkov, 20, also made a "very marginal" reference to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel in the video before knifing the teacher to death at a school in Arras in northern France on Friday, the source added.

Moguchkov, a Russian from the mainly Muslim northern Caucasus region, was due to appear before an investigating magistrate later Tuesday to be charged.

The attack came almost three years to the day after a similar killing of a teacher near Paris, which shocked the public and triggered a massive security response.

(With agency inputs)

