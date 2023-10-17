France evacuates Palace of Versailles for second time in 4 days over 'new bomb threat'
'For security reasons the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing today,' the establishment added on its official account on X (formerly Twitter). The former French royal residence was already evacuated on Saturday following an anonymous bomb threat.
