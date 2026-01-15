France, Germany, other NATO allies send troops to Greenland amid disagreement with Trump over potential US takeover

Troops from various European countries, including France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden, are arriving in Greenland with the aim to enhance the island's security, PTI reported. This follows discussions between Denmark, Greenland, and the US on Wednesday, which reflected a “fundamental disagreement” between the Trump administration and European allies.

“The first French military elements are already en route” and “others will follow,” French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday, while French authorities said that approximately 15 soldiers from the mountain infantry unit were already in Nuuk participating in a military exercise, the report said.

Germany will send a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel to Greenland on Thursday, it added, citing the country's Defence Ministry.

Denmark also plans to increase its military presence in Greenland, along with NATO allies, just as the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers met with White House representatives on Wednesday in Washington to discuss US President Donald Trump's intentions to take over the island in order to tap its mineral resources and protect the security of the Arctic region amid rising Russian and Chinese interest.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, alongside Greenlandic Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, stated on Wednesday that a “fundamental disagreement” with Trump over Greenland persists, following their closely watched discussions at the White House with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rasmussen was also quoted as saying, “clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland.”

“We really need it,” Trump earlier told the media in the Oval Office after the meeting. “If we don't go in, Russia is going to go in and China is going to go in. And there's not a thing Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything about it."

In Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, local residents told The Associated Press that they were pleased the initial meeting between Greenlandic, Danish, and American officials occurred, but they felt it raised more questions than it answered.

Several people noted that Denmark's decision to send more troops and the support promised by other NATO allies are seen as measures to protect against potential US military actions. However, European military officials have not indicated that the aim is to deter any US moves against the island.

Maya Martinsen, 21, agreed and mentioned that it was “comforting to know that the Nordic countries are sending reinforcements” as Greenland is part of Denmark and NATO.

She said that the dispute is not centred on “national security” but rather on “the oils and minerals that we have that are untouched.”

Denmark increases military presence Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen revealed that the country is increasing its military presence in the Arctic and working closely with allies. He stressed that this step is crucial due to the unpredictable security situation, where the future remains uncertain.

“This means that from today and in the coming time there will be an increased military presence in and around Greenland of aircraft, ships and soldiers, including from other NATO allies,” Poulsen was quoted as saying.

When asked about whether the European troop movements were coordinated with NATO or what role the US-led military alliance might have in the exercises, NATO directed all inquiries to the Danish authorities.

However, NATO is considering ways for members to jointly strengthen the alliance's presence in the Arctic, according to a NATO official who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen announced the formation of a working group with the Americans to explore solutions for their differences.

“The group, in our view, should focus on how to address the American security concerns, while at the same time respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said.

Speaking with FOX News Channel's Special Report on Wednesday after the White House discussions, Rasmussen dismissed both a military takeover and the idea of the US buying the island. When asked if he thinks the US will invade, he responded, “No, at least I do not hope so, because that would be the end of NATO.”

Rasmussen stated that Greenlanders were unlikely to vote for US rule even if offered financial incentives, because I think there's no way that US will pay for a Scandinavian welfare system in Greenland.

“You haven't introduced a Scandinavian welfare system in your own country,” he added.