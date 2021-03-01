Home >News >World >France, Germany struggle to sell AstraZeneca vaccine safety
France, Germany struggle to sell AstraZeneca vaccine safety
3 min read.Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 05:48 PM ISTAFP
Only 273,000 AstraZeneca doses have been administered in France out of 1.7 million received as of end-February, according to health ministry figures
In Germany as well, calls are growing to relax the vaccination priority list to make sure no AstraZeneca shots go to waste
Already facing a daunting Covid vaccination challenge, French and German authorities are fighting to convince more people that a jab from the pharma giant AstraZeneca is just as effective as others.
Stocks of the vaccines from the British-Swedish firm are going unused in both countries, depriving officials of a crucial tool to help end a pandemic that has been a social and economic calamity on a scale not seen since World War II.
The poor take-up comes even as the target group for the jabs, health workers over 50 and people with other serious health risks, can get the vaccine directly from their doctor instead of waiting for appointments at vaccination centres.
But both France and Germany refused to authorise the vaccine for people over 65, fanning fears over its effectiveness compared to the two others approved for Europe, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Jacques Battistoni, head of the MG France doctors' union, last week denounced the widespread "AstraZeneca bashing" that was causing many vials to go unused.
Health Minister Olivier Veran, himself a doctor, tried to dispel the doubts by getting the vaccine live on TV.
And the country's vaccination coordinator, Alain Fischer, complained last week that the "bad press" surrounding the shot was "deeply unfair".