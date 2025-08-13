France, Germany, UK Threaten to Reimpose UN Sanctions on Iran

Leaders from France, Germany and the United Kingdom threatened to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran if the Islamic State does not reach a nuclear deal by the end of August.

In a letter addressed to the UN and dated last Friday, top diplomats from the three countries — known as the E3 — said they were ready to bring back international sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Sanctions could be reinstated using the “snapback” mechanism built into that agreement.

“E3 have always committed to use all diplomatic tools at our disposal to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon,” according to the letter, which Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s foreign affairs minister, posted on X Wednesday.

“We have made clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism.”

Representatives for Iran’s mission to the UN didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Once triggered, the snapback mechanism — which is due to expire Oct. 18 — allows for 30 days of negotiations before sanctions are restored.

The E3 had offered Iran a limited extension before reactivating the sanctions — in exchange for resumed negotiations — but Tehran has not replied to the offer, the European officials said in the letter.

Iran held talks in Turkey this July with the E3, which were the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal. Tensions with Iran have been particularly high since Israel and the US struck its nuclear sites in June, leading Iran to suspend its cooperation with the UN’s atomic watchdog.

If the UN reimposes sanctions, Iran could withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, a lead Iranian negotiator said in July.

