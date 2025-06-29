France implements smoking ban at beaches and parks — Check details

France on Sunday banned smoking in public areas such as parks and beaches, aiming to protect the crowd from passive smoke and create the country's first non-smoking generation.

The ban also applies to bus shelters and areas near libraries, swimming pools and schools, AFP reported.

Areas exempted from the ban The initiative was introduced one week before the start of school holidays in order to shield children from smoke on beaches.

However, the rules do not apply to all public spaces, which includes bar and restaurant terraces.

The rule also does not apply to electronic cigarettes.

Mixed public opinions on the ban "Frankly, I think it's ridiculous. We bring our own ashtrays and we're no longer allowed to smoke in parks, on beaches and so on," said Damien Dupois, a smoker.

On the other hand, Romain Boonaert, a non-smoker enjoying the beach in La Porge outside Bordeaux, welcomed the move.

“There's plenty of space, but it's never pleasant when you get a little smoke on you. And then some people smoke other things too, so at least it takes away all the trouble.”

Punishment for violating the rules According to the new rules, people should also not smoke within a 10 metres radius of schools, swimming pools, libraries and other places that can hurt minors.

Those who violate the ban could face a fine of 135 euros ($160) up to a maximum of 700 euros. The punishment will be applicable after the initial grace period gets over.

Also Read | How harmful are electronic cigarettes?

"Tobacco must disappear from places where there are children. A park, a beach, a school -- these are places to play, learn, and breathe. Not for smoking," Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin said.

France’s vision of a Tobacco-free generation Vautrin said the ban was part of France's push for a "tobacco-free generation" by 2032.

The ban "is a step in the right direction, but remains insufficient," said Yves Martinet, president of the National Committee Against Smoking (CNCT), criticising the continued permission to smoke on cafe terraces.

"The minister points to the protection of children," but children "also go to the terraces," Martinet, a pulmonologist, said.

Exempting e-cigarettes from the ban draws criticism Martinet also emphasised on the absence of e-cigarettes from the text, saying flavours are used to "hook young people".

"For a measure to be effective, it must be clear — no consumption of products containing tobacco or nicotine in public," he said.

However Frank Delvau, president of the Union of Hotel Trades and Industries (UMIH) for the Paris region had a different opinion about smoking on terraces. He said a ban on smoking on cafe terraces "would only shift the problem because people on terraces would smoke next to these establishments".

Passive smoking causes thousands of death every year Direct smoking is known to cause death, however as official data suggests, even passive smoking can be fatal as it causes anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 deaths annually in France.

Smoking causes 75,000 deaths a year and costs society 156 billion euros annually, the agency said.

Smoking is steadily declining in France with "the lowest prevalence ever recorded since 2000", according to the French addiction agency OFDT. Less than a quarter of adults aged 18 to 75 smoked daily in 2023.