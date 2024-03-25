France increases terror alert to highest level after Moscow's ISIS attack
French PM Gabriel Attal said thee decision to elevate the alert level was made in light of the ISIS' claim of responsibility for the Moscow attack and due to ‘the threats facing our nation’
The French government announced on March 24 that it is increasing its terror alert level to the highest point following the recent shootings in Moscow, as per a Reuters report. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal made this announcement after a meeting with top security and defence officials alongside President Emmanuel Macron.