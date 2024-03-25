France increases terror alert to highest level after Moscow's ISIS attack

French PM Gabriel Attal said thee decision to elevate the alert level was made in light of the ISIS' claim of responsibility for the Moscow attack and due to ‘the threats facing our nation’

The French government announced on March 24 that it is increasing its terror alert level to the highest point following the recent shootings in Moscow, as per a Reuters report. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal made this announcement after a meeting with top security and defence officials alongside President Emmanuel Macron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Attal shared on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), that the decision to elevate the alert level was made "in light of the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats facing our nation".

"Following the attack in Moscow, a Defense and National Security Council was convened this evening at the Elysée by the President of the Republic. Given the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats weighing on our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate posture to its highest level: attack emergency," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 132 people were killed in a shooting in Moscow on March 22. The responsibility for this attack has been claimed by a group affiliated with the Islamic State.

France's Terror Alert System France's terror alert system operates with three levels, with the highest level activated in response to an attack within France or abroad, or when there is an imminent threat of one.

This heightened alert status enables the implementation of extraordinary security measures, including increased patrols by armed forces at public locations such as train stations, airports, and places of worship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

France has experienced several deadly attacks by ISIS, including the 2015 Bataclan theatre massacre where extremists shot at concert-goers and held hostages for hours, AP reported. French troops have also engaged in combat against Islamic extremists in various regions of the Middle East and Africa, it added.

Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 The decision comes just months before Paris is set to host the Olympic Games.

With the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics this year, France had already heightened its security measures, AP noted. The events are expected to attract millions of visitors to the country. Of particular concern is the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26, featuring boats navigating the Seine River and large crowds gathering along the embankments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)

