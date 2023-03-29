France, India dial up investment discussions in Brexit backdrop1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Economic ties between the two nations have strengthened in recent years as both sides have made efforts to grow the relationship beyond cooperation in the defence sector.
New Delhi: India and France are gearing up for a busy summer of economic diplomacy, with the Indian Embassy in Paris set to welcome French enterprises in April for investment discussions, people aware of the matter said. France is also seeking to draw Indian investments away from the UK, they said.
