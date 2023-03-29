France, India dial up investment discussions in Brexit backdrop

France is the 11th largest foreign investor in India, with a cumulative investment of $10.49 billion from April 2000 to December 2022, representing 1.68% of the total FDI inflows into India, according to figures provided by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Around 1000 French companies operate in India with a total revenue of over $20 billion, according to investment promotion agency Invest India. French businesses have invested in drugs, cement, industrial machinery and automobiles. Energy investments, both in traditional oil and gas and renewable technologies, are expected to be a key growth sector for French investment in India.

