France inferno: Water bombers deployed as raging wildfire threatens historic Fontainebleau forest near Paris

French authorities have intensified efforts to contain a large wildfire burning through the historic Fontainebleau forest, around 70 kilometres south of Paris, deploying two Canadair water-bombing aircraft and more than 400 firefighters as western Europe endures another intense heatwave, Reuters reported.

The fire broke out on Sunday near a motorway running alongside the Fontainebleau forest, home to one of France's most famous royal palaces that once served as a hunting lodge and seasonal residence for French monarchs. Fanned by strong, hot winds, the blaze had spread across more than 800 hectares (1,980 acres) by midnight.

Firefighters worked through the night to prevent the flames from spreading further, with authorities confirming that emergency operations continued on Monday. The French fire service said on social media platform X that crews remained engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control.

The wildfire has significantly disrupted transport in the region. Authorities shut the A6 motorway, a major route connecting Paris with Lyon and southern France, as the flames approached the highway. Several smaller fires nearby also affected high-speed rail services, causing delays and disruptions for passengers.

Residents in affected areas were warned that the Canadair aircraft would be drawing water from the River Seine, which passes through central Paris, to support firefighting operations.

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Europe's heatwave fuels growing wildfire threat According to Reuters, the Fontainebleau fire is the latest in a series of wildfires sweeping across southern and western Europe as prolonged periods of extreme heat and dry conditions increase the risk of fast-moving blazes.

In recent weeks, major fires have affected parts of France, Spain, Portugal and Greece, destroying thousands of hectares of land. Spain has been particularly hard hit, with the death toll from a wildfire in the southeastern province of Almeria rising to 13 after a 93-year-old British woman died from burn injuries over the weekend.

Western Europe is currently experiencing its third prolonged heatwave of the summer, with soaring temperatures straining infrastructure and public services across the region.

Earlier this summer, an intense heatwave in late June is believed to have contributed to more than 10,000 excess deaths across Europe. Countries also reported widespread disruptions, including power outages, school closures and record-breaking temperatures in France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Lasse Vestergaard, chief physician at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, which hosts the Europe-wide mortality monitoring network EuroMOMO, told Reuters that the unusually high number of excess deaths recorded during the recent heatwave was difficult to explain by anything other than the extreme temperatures.