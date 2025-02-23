France market attack: A man was fatally stabbed and three police officers were wounded on Saturday near a busy market in eastern France. Citing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, Associated Press reported saying that an Algerian man identified as an extremist with a schizophrenic profile was detained in the attack.

Also Read | UK and France Plan Appeal to Trump for US Air Support in Ukraine

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told reporters at the scene said that the 37-year-old Algerian man was arrested. He said "Allahu akbar", "God is great" in Arabic, during the attack, and was armed with a knife and screwdriver.

Speaking on the three injured, he said, “The three injured included a parking control officer stabbed in the aorta and torso who remained hospitalised while the other two sustained lighter injuries."

The incident occurred in Mulhouse, a city near the borders of Germany and Switzerland, and the investigation has been taken over by France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office, according to the latest update.

Also Read | Macron calls for end to Russian ‘aggression’, stresses for peace in Ukraine

Macron said the government has "complete determination" to respond to the attack, which he blamed on "Islamist terrorism". France has been on high alert for extremist threats.

Who was the suspect? According to Retailleau, the suspect arrived in France without papers in 2014, and was arrested and convicted of glorifying terrorism in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Further adding, he said, Police experts had "detected a schizophrenic profile" in the suspect.

After several months in prison for that conviction, the suspect was then confined to house arrest as authorities sought to expel him to Algeria. Retailleau lashed out at Algeria for resisting the return of criminals France is seeking to deport.

In another case, A fugitive French prisoner who prompted an international hunt after staging a deadly escape nine months ago was arrested Saturday in Romania, the French government said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the capture a ‘’formidable success'' and praised European colleagues who had pursued him. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau thanked ″all the forces who permitted the arrest of Mohamed Amra in Romania today,″ in a post on X. Two guards were killed when armed assailants helped Amra escape from a prison convoy in Normandy last May, prompting a high-profile search. Interpol issued a notice for his arrest.