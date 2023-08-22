France on red alert, ‘intense and long-lasting’ heatwave creating ‘heat dome’2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Record-breaking heatwave hits France, with temperatures expected to peak at 40-42 degrees Celsius in the Rhone valley region. Forest fires and heat warnings in place.
People in France endured a late summer heatwave on Monday, with record temperatures expected in the wine-growing Rhone valley region. Additionally, a forest fire blazed in the southeast, AFP reported.
