France, once a vaccine pioneer, is top skeptic in Covid-19 pandemic

“There is a real failure among nursing home personnel and caregivers related to the virus," said Sabrina Deliry, whose 80-year-old mother lives in a nursing home in western Paris. Ms. Deliry said the facility has informed her that a small percentage of the personnel have agreed to be vaccinated. Adding to her worries: Her mother is also refusing to be vaccinated, after she caught the flu several years ago despite receiving her annual flu shot.