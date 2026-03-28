France: Paris police detain man while trying to detonate explosive device near Bank of America

Authorities in France have apprehended an man who reportedly tried to detonate an improvised explosive device in front of Bank of America office in the heart of Paris, reported Le Parisien newspaper on Saturday citing law enforcement sources.

The incident took place around 3:30 am (0130 GMT) in front of a Bank of America building in the chic 8th arrondissement, a couple of streets from the Champs-Elysees.

The national counter-terrorism prosecution department has initiated a formal inquiry into the matter, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced via social media on Saturday.

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The investigation has been assigned to the Paris judicial police division and the DGSI, France's domestic intelligence service, he further said.

"Well done to the rapid response team from the (Paris) police authority, whose actions thwarted a violent terrorist attack in Paris last night," Nunez said. "Vigilance remains at a higher level than ever. I congratulate all the security and intelligence forces, who are fully mobilised under my authority in the current international context."

The primary suspect was detained within the city's 8th arrondissement, or district, while attempting to ignite the explosive device, according to Le Parisien.

He was placed in detention, whereas a second person at the location escaped and continues to evade capture, the newspaper reported.

Hired for 600 euros to carry out attack The suspect told police he had been contacted via Snapchat and paid 600 euros ($690) to carry out the act, adding that he had been driven to the scene by another person, Le Parisien reported.

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The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said the investigation involves the suspected attempted destruction by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist plot, as well as the manufacture, possession and transport of an incendiary or explosive device. The investigation also includes a charge of participation in a terrorist criminal association, covering potential links to accomplices or a broader network, reported Reuters.

"We are aware of the situation and are communicating with the authorities," a spokesperson for Bank of America told Reuters.

The improvised weapon comprised a five-liter vessel containing an unspecified fluid along with an explosive component consisting of roughly 650 grams of powder, the French outlet stated.

The device was secured and transferred to forensic specialists at the Paris police department’s laboratory.

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Since the outbreak of the war of the Middle East, European countries have been on high alert for potential attacks on Iranian dissidents, Jewish places of worship and US-Israeli interests.

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