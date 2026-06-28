France plane crash: 11 die as civilian aircraft ​shatters into pieces in Tomblaine town

On Sunday morning, a civilian aircraft crashed in a grassy area in eastern France, AFP reported citing local media. The tragedy occurred moments after the plane took off from Nancy-Essey Airport at around 11:00 AM. According to newspaper L'Est Republicain, the ​plane was transporting ​a ​group ⁠of skydivers that shattered into pieces ​in the town of Tomblaine ​in northeastern ​France near Nancy, close to a residential area and two roads. Around 11 people died in the incident while three others ejected timely.

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This was one of the deadliest light aircraft accidents in French aviation history. French news outlet L'Est Republicain reported that the victims onboard the plane were independent nurses from Nancy who were skydiving for the first time. President of the Meurthe-et-Moselle branch of the Order of Independent Nurses, Thierry Pechey, arrived at the scene to take a stock of the situation.

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Among the deceased, five were instructors, five students and one experienced pilot. The plane belonged to a parachutist school, the prefecture said. Yves Seguy, prefect of Meurthe-et-Moselle, confirmed the death toll but did not provide any information about that nurses that were onboard the aircraft.

"There were no bystanders among the victims," Yves Seguy said during a press conference.

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Crashe plane was a Pilatus aircraft registered in Germany As per French media, the plane that crashed was a Pilatus aircraft registered in Germany which is commonly used in parachute jumps. The Interior Minister is expected to arrive at the accident site later this afternoon at around 4:30 pm, The Mirror reported.

French police urged residents to vacate the area and said, “Absolutely avoid the Salvador Allende street area. To allow free access for emergency services and law enforcement, do not go there.”

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To begin investigation on the crash, the Public Prosecutor's Office contacted the forensic identification service and the air transport arm of the Nancy-Metz gendarmerie, Deputy Public Prosecutor Amaury Lacote announced. Meanwhile, properties located in the area of the crash site are facing power disruption, local news reported.

More details awaited….

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