France PM condemns violence as school unrest spreads nationwide, says 'Burning down a high school does not improve it'

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has condemned violence surrounding nationwide school protests.

French PM speaks out about the student protests and violence in the country Speaking in the National Assembly, Lecornu warned lawmakers that there could be “no room for tolerance of violence” as demonstrations over worsening education conditions continue to spread.

Advertisement

He said burning a high school would not improve the condition of school buildings, while attacking teachers would do nothing to address the shortage of staff.

“Burning down a high school does not improve the state of high school buildings,” and “lynching a teacher does not help replace teachers,” he said quoted by Le Figaro.

Also Read | Up to 500 French schools to close as student protests escalate

His remarks came as the protests entered another major day of mobilisation, with students, teachers, parents and trade unions taking to the streets in cities across France.

The movement, which began in the Paris region in September, has grown into a national campaign over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, long school hours and deteriorating school buildings.

Students have also raised concerns about the pressure surrounding university admissions and the Parcoursup system, which they say adds to stress and inequality. The protests began after students at a school in Creteil joined teachers demanding more resources and staff, with the action quickly spreading through social media to schools elsewhere in the country.

Advertisement

The scale of Tuesday’s mobilisation has been substantial. France’s interior ministry said 86,000 people had joined demonstrations by earlier in the day, while as many as 40,000 more were expected to attend the main march in Paris. Teaching was disrupted at hundreds of schools, with the education ministry reporting 891 affected lycees at one stage on Tuesday.

Also Read | Why are around 400 schools shut in France as student protests spread nationwide?

Students, education staff and police officers left injured But the anger over education has increasingly been accompanied by confrontations with police.

Lecornu told MPs that 85 education staff and 215 students had been injured since the movement began, while 715 police officers and gendarmes had also been hurt. The figures were released by the prime minister’s office and reported by French media.

Some demonstrations have remained peaceful. Others have involved burning bins, damage to public property and clashes with riot police, who have used tear gas, batons and other crowd-control measures. More than 6,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, according to authorities, with most of those detained being minors.

Advertisement

The government has also faced criticism over the police response. Amnesty International and other rights groups have raised concerns about the use of force, while France’s police watchdog has opened multiple investigations into alleged misconduct.

The government has promised action on teacher shortages and school infrastructure and has opened an online platform for students to submit their concerns. But the protests show that many young people want more than assurances.

For now, Lecornu is trying to separate those demands from the violence around some demonstrations, urging protesters to pursue their grievances through peaceful and democratic means.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

News Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home France PM condemns violence as school unrest spreads nationwide, says 'Burning down a high school does not improve it'