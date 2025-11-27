France President announces voluntary military service for 18 and 19-yr olds — 3000 teens in 2026, 50000 by 2035

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday (November 27) the creation of a new voluntary youth military service program, set to begin by mid-2026. The initiative aims to strengthen France’s domestic defense capabilities in response to “accelerating threats” on the global stage.

“France cannot remain idle,” Macron said during a speech at the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade in Varces, in the French Alps. “This program is inspired by practices of our European partners … at a time when all our European allies advance in response to a threat that weighs on us all.”

Program details and funding The voluntary program will target 18- and 19-year-olds, offering a 10-month service on French soil, with participants receiving pay. The initiative is budgeted at 2 billion euros ($2.32 billion).

Macron outlined the scale of the program:

-3,000 participants in 2026

-10,000 participants by 2030

-Ambition to reach 50,000 youth by 2035, depending on evolving threats

After completing the program, participants may integrate into civilian life, join as reservists, or continue in the armed forces.

A shift from conscription Macron emphasized that the new program will not involve mandatory service, affirming the decision of former President Jacques Chirac to scrap conscription in 1996.

“We cannot return to the time of conscription,” Macron said. “This hybrid army model corresponds to the threats and risks ahead, bringing together national service youth, reservists, and the active army.”

The French military aims to increase its reserve force to 100,000 by 2030, up from the current 47,000, bringing the total military force to approximately 210,000.

High support among youth Poll data cited by Macron’s aides suggests strong backing for the armed forces among 18- to 25-year-olds, reinforcing the timing of the initiative.

Controversial comments from Armed Forces Chief Macron’s announcement comes amid national debate over remarks from General Fabien Mandon, France’s armed forces chief, who last week warned of the potential human cost of defending against Russian aggression.

“What we lack … is the strength of character to accept suffering in order to protect who we are,” Mandon said. “France must accept losing its children.”

Macron moved quickly to clarify Mandon’s comments: “We must absolutely, immediately, dispel any confused idea suggesting we are going to send our young people to Ukraine,” he told RTL radio on Tuesday, referencing Russia’s 2022 invasion of its neighbor.

Senator Cedric Perrin defended Mandon, saying: “His remarks were taken out of context … but if being a bit blunt is necessary to make the French understand the situation we are in, then he was right to do it.”

European context France’s initiative mirrors similar voluntary military programs launched in countries such as Germany and Denmark, reflecting a broader European trend of bolstering defense preparedness amid uncertainties surrounding US security commitments and Russia’s aggressive posture.

