France protest: Louvre shut, hotel bookings decline; foreign tourists become hesitant as demonstrations continue

France continues to see nationwide demonstrations after a student-led movement that began last month over teacher shortages, inadequate education funding, and worsening school conditions broadened to include anger over the government’s handling of the high cost of living. As protesters press their demands, the country is experiencing severe travel disruptions, with the tourism sector fearing a decline in both domestic and international visitors.

According to The Telegraph, roughly 10% of hotel bookings have been cancelled, with fears that the figure could rise further as tourists become hesitant to stay in the capital and risk getting caught in the riots, while looters ransack stores across Paris and other cities.

France sees tourism disruptions amid protests: All you need to know According to Euronews, images of the riots in France are being broadcast around the world, raising concerns among tourism professionals, with the initial consequences already being felt in hotel bookings. Those in the sector also fear the situation will worsen if the demonstrations and violence continue.

Citing MKG Consulting, Euronews reported that the first effects are starting to show as Parisian hotels report a slump in bookings for the next six weeks. Between 19 and 20 October, the year-on-year lead over 2025 shrank sharply from 1 percentage point to 0.2 points for stays planned for 20–29 October, and from 3.5 points to 1.9 points for stays scheduled for 20–25 October.

According to some professionals in the sector, if the protests last for a week or two, the impact of a drop in foreign visitors is likely to be minimal or bearable; however, if they continue for months, it will become catastrophic.

The United States, Germany and China have urged their citizens to monitor developments and take precautions when travelling to France, while Thailand and Malaysia have advised against all but essential travel to the country.

France protests disrupt domestic tourism as museums close this week According to The Times of London, travellers visiting Paris this week were advised to steer clear of popular protest gathering spots, including Place de la République, Place de la Bastille and Place de la Nation, along with major thoroughfares such as Boulevard Voltaire, which are frequently used for demonstrations.

Separately, the Louvre, one of the world's most iconic museums, remained shut on Saturday (local time) ahead of the planned demonstrations, turning both domestic visitors and tourists away. According to AP, the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay, Picasso Museum and Grand Palais were all shuttered on Saturday as French officials prepared for another weekend of potentially violent demonstrations.

According to AFP, protesters from the École du Louvre blocked the museum’s glass pyramid, Carrousel du Louvre and Passage Richelieu entrances on Monday morning, leaving arriving visitors unable to enter. The blockade prompted museum officials to turn away visitors from the popular site, which attracts over 20,000 people on its busiest days.

India issues safety advisory amid protests As nationwide protests continued across France, with violent mobs looting and damaging over 3,000 businesses across the country, the Indian Embassy in France issued a safety advisory. In a post on X, the embassy wrote, "In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities."