France: Protests over pension reforms accentuate, more strikes ahead

Demonstrators poured by the tens of thousands onto France's streets Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age. Unions had sought an even larger turnout than in the first round of protests this month, and at least in Paris that appeared to have been the case.

The nationwide strikes and protests, even on tiny islands, are a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron and his opponents. The government says it is determined to push through Macron's key election pledge to reform France's pension system. And strong popular resentment would strengthen efforts by labor unions and left-wing legislators to block the bill, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

In the capital, police said 87,000 people took to the streets — up from 80,000 in the first big pension protest on Jan. 19, when authorities said 1 million people demonstrated nationwide. Union estimates had doubled that figure.

The official number of protesters nationally on Tuesday was not immediately known.

The overall peaceful Paris march was marred by scattered clashes between a small group of black-clad radicals and riot police, who fired tear gas at Les Invalides, site of Napoleon’s tomb towards the end of the march that stretched across the city. Police reported 30 arrests.

Some 11,000 police were on duty for an estimated 250 protests nationwide.

“Today, the government is in a corner. It has only to withdraw its reform," Erik Meyer of the Sud Rail union — one of eight which organized the march — said on BFM TV.

Veteran left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon celebrated “a historic day" of protests and predicted defeat for Macron.

“It's not often that we see such a mass mobilization," he said, speaking in the southern city of Marseille. “It's a form of citizens' insurrection."

On the other hand, Macron on Monday defended the reform as “essential." His prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted this past weekend that raising the retirement age to 64 is “no longer negotiable."

The protests were not limited to France's big cities. On Ouessant, a tiny western isle of some 800 people off the tip of Brittany, about 100 demonstrators gathered outside the office of Mayor Denis Palluel and marched, he said.

Palluel told The Associated Press that the prospect of having to work longer alarmed mariners on the island with arduous ocean-going jobs.

“Retiring at a reasonable age is important, because life expectancy isn't very long," he said.

In addition to the protests, strikes disrupted services across France Tuesday.

Rail operator SNCF said most train services were knocked out in the Paris region, in all other regions and on France’s flagship high-speed network linking cities and major towns. The Paris Metro was also hard hit by station closures and cancellations.

Power workers also demonstrated their support for the strikes by temporarily reducing electricity supplies, without causing blackouts, power producer EDF said.

Jamila Sariac, 60, a civil servant, said the pension system should be left alone.

“Social protection is a milestone of our society, a milestone that the government wants to break," she said, adding that strikes would more effectively pressure the government than demonstrations. “We owe it to our elders who contributed to the wealth of France."

Construction worker Said Belaiba was among travelers whose morning train from Paris to the city of Lyon was cancelled, forcing him to wait. Still, the 62-year-old said he opposed the planned reform.

“My job is physically exhausting," he said. “You can’t keep on over 64."

Strikes also hit schools, with the Education Ministry reporting that around one quarter of teachers stayed off the job — fewer than in the first round of protests.

French media also reported walkouts in oil refineries. Radio station France Inter played music instead of its usual morning talk shows and apologized to its listeners because employees were striking.

French trade unions issued a joint call on Tuesday for two further days of strikes and protests next week against plans by President Emmanuel Macron to reform the pension system.

"The government must hear the massive rejection of this project and withdraw it," Patricia Drevon from the Force Ouvriere union told a joint press conference with other labour leaders where new protests were announced for Tuesday February 7 and Saturday February 11.