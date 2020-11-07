Home >News >World >France records over 60,000 new coronavirus cases
A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks by a closed bar terrace (AP)
A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks by a closed bar terrace (AP)

France records over 60,000 new coronavirus cases

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2020, 04:31 PM IST ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases registered in France has surpassed 1.6 million, with more than 39,800 people have died of the disease

France has registered 60,486 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said on Friday (local time).

A day earlier, the country reported over 58,000 new infections.

The total number of coronavirus cases registered in France has surpassed 1.6 million, with more than 39,800 people have died of the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Muslims, keeping a safe social distance, pray as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020 (Reuters)

Covid-19 negative report must for Haj pilgrims next year

1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout