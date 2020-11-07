France records over 60,000 new coronavirus cases

France records over 60,000 new coronavirus cases1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
The total number of coronavirus cases registered in France has surpassed 1.6 million, with more than 39,800 people have died of the disease
France has registered 60,486 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said on Friday (local time).
A day earlier, the country reported over 58,000 new infections.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
