

Home >News >World >France reports 22,857 fresh Covid-19 cases over 24 hours
Commuters are seen inside a metro train operated by the Paris transport network

France reports 22,857 fresh Covid-19 cases over 24 hours

1 min read . 12:44 AM IST Reuters

France reported 22,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sharply up from 4,703 on Monday and up from 19,952 on Sunday





France typically registers a low number of new cases on the day after the weekend.



The French health ministry reported 417 new COVID-19 deaths, from 375 on Monday, taking the total to 87,220. The total number of cases now stands at 3,783,528.

