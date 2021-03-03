France reports 22,857 fresh Covid-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 22,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sharply up from 4,703 on Monday and up from 19,952 on Sunday

The French health ministry reported 417 new COVID-19 deaths, from 375 on Monday, taking the total to 87,220. The total number of cases now stands at 3,783,528.

