France reports 389 more Covid-19 deaths today, fewest in nearly four weeks

France reported the slowest increase in deaths linked to the coronavirus in almost four weeks.

Deaths rose by 389 to 22,245, the smallest daily rise since March 29, according to figures provided by Director General for Health Jerome Salomon in a briefing on Friday. The number of new cases increased by 2,685, less than a day earlier, to 187,708.

Lockdown measures across Europe have started to decelerate the spread of the coronavirus, with Spain recording the smallest number of new coronavirus deaths in nearly five weeks and Germany’s sick beds continuing to empty. Italy, Spain and France are the continent’s hardest hit countries, with a combined death toll surpassing 70,000 on Friday.

“Circulation of the virus remains at a high level," Salomon said, “We have to maintain our vigilance, the epidemic is not over."

Patients in intensive care because of the virus, which health authorities consider a key indicator of the outbreak’s impact on France’s hospital system, fell by 183 to 4,870, the lowest since March 29. The overall number of hospitalized patients fell for a 10th day to 28,658, the lowest in almost three weeks.

France’s daily coronavirus figures have fluctuated amid inconsistent reporting from nursing homes -- first included in the tally this month --including a downward data revision on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

