France reports most number of new coronavirus cases since 18 April

France reported the most new coronavirus cases in more than a week on Monday, while deaths linked to the virus rose for the first time in five days.

The number of new infections rose by 4,326 to 196,069, the biggest daily increase since April 18, according to data published by the health ministry. Fatalities linked to the outbreak rose by 437 to 23,293, after the country on Sunday had reported the fewest deaths in more than a month.

France is preparing to ease its confinement after May 11, and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is set to present the government’s plan to begin the return to normal life on Tuesday. Lockdown measures across Europe have started to decelerate the spread of the coronavirus, slowing the number of new deaths in Spain and Italy.

Patients in intensive care because of the virus, which French health authorities consider a key indicator of the outbreak’s impact on the country’s hospital system, fell by 74 to 4,608, the lowest since March 29. Hospitalizations fell by 216 to 28,055.

France’s daily coronavirus figures have fluctuated amid inconsistent reporting from nursing homes -- first included in the tally this month -- including a downward revision of the data last week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

