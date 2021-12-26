France reports single-day spike of over 1 lakh Covid-19 cases as Omicron rages

Macron, who is widely expected to seek a second term in April’s election, will convene his health defense council on Monday to discuss the coronavirus. The government intends to adopt a system requiring people to be fully vaccinated to enter bars, restaurants and cultural venues starting as soon as early January to help slow the spread, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Tuesday.
Health Minister Olivier Veran predicted earlier this week that the omicron strain will become dominant in France during the period from Christmas to New Year’s Day. Omicron has also driven cases to records in the U.K. and Italy.