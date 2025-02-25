France shocker: A former French surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec went on trial in France on Monday for the alleged rape or sexual abuse of 299 patients, most of them children at the time. According to a report by the Associated Press, investigators and the surgeon's own notes describe a pattern of abuse lasting over three decades. “I committed odious acts. They were only children,” Scouarnec told the court in Vannes. Some shocking details also reveal that some survivors do not remember the assaults because they were unconscious at the time.

What are the current allegations against Scouarnec? In the latest trial, Le Scouarnec faces allegations that he assaulted or raped 299 patients, many while waking up from anaesthetic or during post-op checkups, at a dozen hospitals between 1989 and 2014, as reported by AFP.

Le Scouarnec told the court that he admits to committing rapes and sexual assaults but claims he is not guilty in certain cases, AP reported.

“I am aware that these injuries are irreparable. I cannot go back in time, but I owe it to all of these people and their loved ones to take responsibility for my actions,” he said.

What charges would he face if convicted? If convicted, the 74-year-old would face up to 20 years in prison, on top of the 15 years he has been serving after being found guilty in 2020 of rape and sexual assault of children.

Doctor describes himself as “major pervert” and “paedophile” In his notes, the doctor described himself as a “major pervert” and a “paedophile”. “And I am very happy about it,” he recorded. A search of his home uncovered more than 300,000 photos, 650 pedophilic, zoophilic and scatological video files, as well as notebooks where he described himself as a paedophile and detailed his actions, according to investigation documents.

Some survivors have no memory of assault AP reported that some of the survivors have no memory of the assaults, being unconscious at the time.

‘I was in total panic’, a man now in his thirties recalled horror A man in his thirties testified that he was assaulted during a consultation in 1995 when he was a young boy. He said, “I called my dad.”. “I remember certain things in the recovery room. I was in total panic. I called my dad,” he told the court, as quoted by AP.

‘Been waiting for this moment for a long time’ One of the victims, Amelie Leveque, now 42, told AFP, “I've been waiting for this moment for a long time,” adding that she was however “afraid” to see the former doctor.

Earlier in 2005, Le Scouarnec was convicted for possessing and importing child sexual abuse material and sentenced to four months of suspended prison time. Despite that conviction, he was appointed hospital practitioner the following year.