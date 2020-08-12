Subscribe
Home >News >World >France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn
France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Sudip Kar-Gupta , Henri-Pierre Andre , Reuters

  • France has decided to entail the police checks over enforcement of mask wearing in public
  • People should be afraid of the virus and spreading infection but not of the police, government's spokesman said

PARIS : France will gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing amidst a new surge of COVID-19 infections, the government's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We're at a tipping point (...) We're going to mobilize polices forces to make checks," BFM TV showed Gabriel Attal telling journalists while visiting the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

"But it's not the police people should be afraid of (...) they should fear the virus, that lurks and contaminates," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

