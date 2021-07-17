1 min read.Updated: 17 Jul 2021, 03:02 PM ISTReuters
From Sunday, July 18, non-vaccinated people coming from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece will need to present a COVID-19 test dating from less than 24 hours before travel to enter France
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday that France would reinforce restrictions on travellers from a series of countries to counter a rebound in COVID-19 cases.
