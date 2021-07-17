French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday that France would reinforce restrictions on travellers from a series of countries to counter a rebound in COVID-19 cases.

From Sunday, July 18, non-vaccinated people coming from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece will need to present a COVID-19 test dating from less than 24 hours before travel to enter France.

Currently tests can date from 48 hours for UK travellers and 72 hours for the other mentioned countries.

Fully vaccinated travellers from any country of departure will be able to enter France without a test, Castex said.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!