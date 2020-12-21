France to start COVID-19 vaccinations from 27 Dec: Health Minister

PARIS: France will start its COVID-19 vaccination programme next Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Veran wrote on his Twitter feed.

Veran added in his Tweet on Monday that the French vaccination programme would start off with the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly after medical examination, information and consent.

Europe's medicines regulator the European Medicines Agency is meeting Monday to consider approving a coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer that would be the first to be authorized for use in the European Union.

If EMA scientists conclude that the vaccine is safe, officials at the Amsterdam-based agency are expected to give conditional approval for it to be used across the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission must still rubber-stamp the decision before the vaccine can be rolled out, a process German officials say could begin Dec. 27. The pharmaceutical companies will also need to submit follow-up data on their vaccine for the next year.

The European regulator came under heavy pressure last week from countries calling for the vaccine to be granted approval for use as quickly as possible. EMA had originally set Dec. 29 as the date for its evaluation of the vaccine made by Germany-based BioNTech, but moved the meeting forward after calls from Berlin and others to move quicker.

The vaccine has already been given some form of regulatory OK in more than a dozen countries.

Britain, Canada and the U.S. authorized the vaccine to be used according to emergency provisions, meaning the shot is an unlicensed product whose temporary use is justified by the pandemic that has killed almost 1.7 million people worldwide to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.

So far, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they have seen six cases of severe allergic reaction out of more than a quarter-million shots of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine given, including in one person with a history of vaccination reactions.

BioNTech and Pfizer offered the EU 400 million doses of the vaccine, but the bloc's executive Commission chose to buy only 200 million doses, with an option for 100 million more

