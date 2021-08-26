France to stop Kabul airport evacuations by tomorrow night

France to stop Kabul airport evacuations by tomorrow night1 min read . 12:42 PM IST
The announcement by Jean Castex comes as the US and Western allies face an August 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The announcement by Jean Castex comes as the US and Western allies face an August 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan
Paris: France's prime minister says his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night.
Paris: France's prime minister says his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night.
The announcement by Jean Castex on Thursday comes as the US and Western allies face an Aug 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan.
The announcement by Jean Castex on Thursday comes as the US and Western allies face an Aug 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan.
Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabul's international airport. That triggered a massive airlift of those trying to escape.
Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabul's international airport. That triggered a massive airlift of those trying to escape.
Castex told French radio RTL “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport" due to the Aug 31 American withdrawal.
Castex told French radio RTL “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport" due to the Aug 31 American withdrawal.
More than 2,000 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week.
More than 2,000 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!