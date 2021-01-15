OPEN APP
Home >News >World >France toughens COVID-19 testing rules for non-EU travellers
For the past several weeks, France has been requiring people who enter France from Britain to prove they don't have COVID-19 (AFP)
For the past several weeks, France has been requiring people who enter France from Britain to prove they don't have COVID-19 (AFP)

France toughens COVID-19 testing rules for non-EU travellers

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 03:34 PM IST Reuters

  • The new rules, which come into force from Jan. 18, say people will no longer be able to use antigen, or lateral flow, tests that can deliver results within minutes
  • It was not immediately clear what impact the new testing rules would have on cross-Channel goods transport

France has announced that people travelling from non-EU countries will no longer be able to get into the country by presenting a negative result from a quick, readily-available COVID-19 test.

The new rules, which come into force from Jan. 18 and are set out in a French government document, say people will no longer be able to use antigen, or lateral flow, tests that can deliver results within minutes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Farmers' leaders having the 9th round of meeting with the Government at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi

Farm laws stir: Ninth round of talks with govt conclude; next meeting on 19 Jan

1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

EU nations say Covid vaccine rollout is slow with uncertain timetables: Report

3 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Temperature and Oxygen level of the passenger being checked as they arrive from Gujarat and Rajasthan at the railway station, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Gujarat: Night curfew to continue for 15 more days in 4 cities, says CM Vijay Rupani

2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Medics staff sit inside a vaccination booth at BKC in preparation for the first round of COVID vaccination drive.

Covid-19: India's new cases per mn population in last 7 days among lowest in world

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST

Those quicker tests have been heavily used by truck drivers transporting goods across the Channel between Britain and France.

For the past several weeks, France has been requiring people who enter France from Britain to prove they don't have COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear what impact the new testing rules would have on cross-Channel goods transport, which has already been affected by Britain's departure from the European Union.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday that hauliers could use the lateral flow tests. There was no mention of an exception for truckers in French government guidance published to date.

If lateral flow or antigen tests are not accepted, travellers will have to seek PCR tests.

They can take several days to produce the results, and are less widely available in Britain for people who don't have a medical justification for getting tested.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout