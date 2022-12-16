SBI passbook starts trending ahead of FIFA World Cup. Here's why

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held on 18 December. Argentina and France are the finalists teams who will play to win the trophy at Lusail Stadium on Qatar National Day. The carnival for football lovers that entices global fans of the game, started on 20 November this year.
Social media has never shied away from finding the most bizarre of occurrences in this month long event and games. After Argentina secured a seat as the finalist country, social media, especially fans in India revealed why there are so many Argentina supporters in this country.
Any kid in India knows what the passbook from the largest bank in India, State Bank of India, looks like. Most never bothered to take a second look. But nothing escapes the social media.
The passbook cover is blue and white stripes with the logo and name of the bank written in black on the white panel that is sandwiched between two blue panels.
Social media has now drawn a connection between both and said this proves why India has so many Argentina supporters for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Users have shared various images of SBI's passbook to link it with the joy of watching Argentina battle it out with France for a chance to win the trophy for the third time.
“Indians feel if Argentina loose they will loose all their money" wrote one user
“Reason why Indians 🇮🇳 are biggest fan of Argentina . SBI official partner of Argentina" quipped another
“SBI's lunch time = Argentina's Whole Match"
Lionel Messi, 35, is widely regarded alongside Diego Maradona as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game. And there is only one trophy missing from his incredible career: the World Cup.
Messi, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and bringing Argentina a third title to add to those won in 1978 and 1986.
Even Argentina's arch rivals Brazil are supporting Messi's team.
On Tuesday, the two-times world champions, backed by a huge majority of the crowd at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display of the tournament to ensure they will meet the winners of semi-final clash between holders France and Morocco in Sunday's final.
