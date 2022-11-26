FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Denmark prediction, time, live-streaming details

Head-to-Head

France and Denmark have faced each other in 14 International friendlies. Both the teams have won six each while two ended in a draw. France have a much better record in FIFA world cups as they have won both the matches against Denmark. The good news for Denmark is that they have not lost any match against France since 2018. In the three matches these two teams have played since 2018, Denmark won two and one ended in a draw.