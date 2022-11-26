FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Denmark prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Denmark prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The France vs Denmark match will be an exciting one to watch.
On November 26, France and Denmark will have their second match in Group D. While France emphatically defeated Australia 4-1 in their first match, Denmark were stopped by Tunisia in a goalless draw.
France will have the opportunity to become the first team to ensure a place in the knockout stages by beating Denmark in their second match. In order to build on their strong FIFA World Cup 2022 opening, Les Bleus will need to defeat Denmark. Denmark, on the other hand, will have to win this match. An entry to the next round may not be possible for the Danish team even if they settle for a draw here.
The defending world champions are comfortably in first place in Group D and will advance to the knockout stages with a win. If the Tunisia vs Australia match ends in a tie, they might possibly clinch first place. For the first time in their history, France can attempt to win six straight games at world cup finals. The previous side to accomplish this accomplishment was the golden generation of Spain in 2010.
Kasper Hjulmand's team must be anxious about the outcome against the French after an unexpected 0-0 draw with Mexico. A draw may not be enough for the Danish squad. in their previous four games, they've now recorded three clean sheets. Most importantly, Denmark have a competitive record against the defending champions.
France and Denmark have faced each other in 14 International friendlies. Both the teams have won six each while two ended in a draw. France have a much better record in FIFA world cups as they have won both the matches against Denmark. The good news for Denmark is that they have not lost any match against France since 2018. In the three matches these two teams have played since 2018, Denmark won two and one ended in a draw.
Olivier Giroud scored twice against Australia and will be in focus against Denmark as well. The Danish team will depend a lot on winger Andreas Skov Olsen and forward Kasper Dolberg as they must score to keep their world cup hopes alive.
The France vs Denmark match will be played on November 26 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.
The France vs Denmark match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Denmark will be under a lot of pressure as this will be a must-win for them. France will take advantage of this and win it 3-1.
