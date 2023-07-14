comScore
Business News/ News / World/  France’s Bastille Day celebrations: PM Modi to be Guest of Honour, Indian Air Force to take part in parade
Back

France’s Bastille Day celebrations: PM Modi to be Guest of Honour, Indian Air Force to take part in parade

 2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day 2023 military parade in France.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)Premium
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive a prestigious recognition during his visit to France, as he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day 2023 military parade. The parade, taking place in Paris, will feature French and Indian soldiers marching down the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue. As a symbolic display of cooperation, the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets, purchased from France in 2015, will participate in the fly-past over the renowned Arc de Triomphe.

Modi's visit to Paris began on July 13 and is expected to strengthen the defence ties between the two nations. Recently, India granted initial approval for the acquisition of 26 additional Rafale jets for its navy, along with three Scorpene class submarines. These defence deals, which are estimated to be worth around 74,000 crore ($9.75 billion), demonstrate the growing collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi in France LIVE Updates

France has been a longstanding partner of India, notably refraining from imposing sanctions after India conducted nuclear tests in 1998. The Indian Air Force has relied on French fighter jets for over four decades, including the Mirage jets acquired in the 1980s. With the ageing fleet of Russian-made planes and delays in indigenous manufacturing plans, India's new defence agreements with France have become necessary, Reuters reported.

In addition to the military parade, Modi will engage in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, followed by a state banquet held at the Louvre Museum. France, seeking to strengthen its alliance network in the Indo-Pacific region, views the strategic partnership with India as crucial. Both nations share interests in the Indian Ocean and harbour concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

Also Read: Here's what PM Modi said on French footballer Kylian Mbappe

This visit comes shortly after President Joe Biden of the United States hosted Modi for a state visit, during which the US offered military technology and cooperation. Macron's invitation to Modi for the Bastille Day military parade is a significant gesture, with the French President having extended a similar honour to former US President Donald Trump in 2017.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout