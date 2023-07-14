Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive a prestigious recognition during his visit to France, as he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day 2023 military parade. The parade, taking place in Paris, will feature French and Indian soldiers marching down the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue. As a symbolic display of cooperation, the Indian Air Force 's Rafale fighter jets, purchased from France in 2015, will participate in the fly-past over the renowned Arc de Triomphe.

Modi's visit to Paris began on July 13 and is expected to strengthen the defence ties between the two nations. Recently, India granted initial approval for the acquisition of 26 additional Rafale jets for its navy, along with three Scorpene class submarines. These defence deals, which are estimated to be worth around ₹74,000 crore ($9.75 billion), demonstrate the growing collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific region.

France has been a longstanding partner of India, notably refraining from imposing sanctions after India conducted nuclear tests in 1998. The Indian Air Force has relied on French fighter jets for over four decades, including the Mirage jets acquired in the 1980s. With the ageing fleet of Russian-made planes and delays in indigenous manufacturing plans, India's new defence agreements with France have become necessary, Reuters reported.

In addition to the military parade, Modi will engage in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, followed by a state banquet held at the Louvre Museum. France, seeking to strengthen its alliance network in the Indo-Pacific region, views the strategic partnership with India as crucial. Both nations share interests in the Indian Ocean and harbour concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

This visit comes shortly after President Joe Biden of the United States hosted Modi for a state visit, during which the US offered military technology and cooperation. Macron's invitation to Modi for the Bastille Day military parade is a significant gesture, with the French President having extended a similar honour to former US President Donald Trump in 2017.

