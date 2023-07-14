Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive a prestigious recognition during his visit to France, as he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day 2023 military parade. The parade, taking place in Paris, will feature French and Indian soldiers marching down the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue. As a symbolic display of cooperation, the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets, purchased from France in 2015, will participate in the fly-past over the renowned Arc de Triomphe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}