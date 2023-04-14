France's Constitutional Council approves higher pension age4 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:16 PM IST
- The move threatened to enrage unions and other critics of the pension plan, including protesters gathered in spots around France on Friday evening as the decision came down
France’s Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.
