France’s Emmanuel Macron demands end to Russian strikes, calls for ‘strong action’ over Putin’s peace stalemate

rench President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and condemned Russia’s continued missile attacks on civilian areas, warning that stronger international action could follow if Moscow keeps rejecting peace efforts.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Macron wrote: “These Russian strikes must stop. A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible. And strong action must follow if Russia continues to stall and reject peace.”

His statement came amid a national day of mourning in Ukraine following a deadly Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih on April 4, which killed multiple civilians, including children.

“On this day of national mourning in Ukraine, my thoughts are with the children and all civilian victims of the deadly strikes carried out by Russia, such as in Kryvyi Rih on April 4,” Macron wrote.

Russia continues bombardment despite ceasefire offer Macron highlighted a surge in Russian attacks targeting residential areas, despite a ceasefire proposal that had been accepted by Ukraine nearly a month ago.

“Again last night, numerous Russian strikes targeted residential areas in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities,” he said.

The French president noted that while Ukraine had accepted US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, Russia has intensified its offensive.

“While Ukraine accepted President Trump’s proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire nearly a month ago, and as we work with all our partners to secure peace, Russia continues its war with renewed intensity, showing no regard for civilians.”

Deadly Russian strike jeopardizes US ceasefire push A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih has killed 20 people, including nine children, making it one of the deadliest civilian attacks in recent months. Ukraine began three days of national mourning on Monday, holding vigils in the central city in memory of the victims — 11 adults and nine children — who were killed in the Friday evening assault that hit a playground and nearby residential buildings.

Ukraine’s military said Russia used cluster munitions in the densely populated area. Moscow denied targeting civilian infrastructure.

Trump frustrated by lack of progress Trump, who had promised to deliver peace “within 24 hours” of returning to office, said last month he was “pissed off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s failure to respond to a full and unconditional ceasefire proposal jointly offered by the US and Ukraine.

Despite that proposal, and a limited pause in strikes on energy infrastructure, Russia has continued its bombardment — a move Trump says undermines Washington’s peace drive.

Kremlin backs ceasefire but sets conditions On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Putin “does support the idea that a ceasefire is needed,” but claimed there were “many questions” about how it would work.

“These questions are hanging in the air,” Peskov said. “So far no one has given an answer to them.”